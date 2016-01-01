Overview of Dr. Wilda Smithers, MD

Dr. Wilda Smithers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Smithers works at Lakewood Primary Care Nocma in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.