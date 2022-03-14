Dr. Bunn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiley Bunn, MD
Overview of Dr. Wiley Bunn, MD
Dr. Wiley Bunn, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Bunn's Office Locations
GYN Oncology Of CNY475 Irving Ave Ste 204, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 634-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Crouse Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bunn has operated on me twice, he is an excellent surgeon with a vast amount of experience.
About Dr. Wiley Bunn, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Lac/Usc Women's Hosp
- Usc University Hospital
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Dr. Bunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunn has seen patients for Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunn.
