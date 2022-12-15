See All Oncologists in Sacramento, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD

Oncology
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD

Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Fowler works at Office in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fowler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Vaginal Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    The BEST surgeon ever!!!
    Pauline C. — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD

    • Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1508989468
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California,Davis
    • Washington University / Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital/washington University
    • The University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

