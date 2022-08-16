Dr. Truss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiley Truss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wiley Truss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Uab Hospital
Dr. Truss works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Brookwood513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 401, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 870-0256
Gastro Health - Grandview3570 Grandview Pkwy Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 663-1023
Gastroenterology Associates N.a. - P.c.645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 106, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 280-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Truss did an endoscopy and colonoscopy on me. I could not have asked for a more caring doctor. He explained everything he was going to do. After the procedure he came back to tell me everything went well and that I was fine. I give him my highest recommendation. He was kind, caring, and very professional. I am fortunate to have him as my doctor!
About Dr. Wiley Truss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1619267861
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truss has seen patients for Gastritis, Dehydration and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Truss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.