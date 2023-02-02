Dr. Wilford Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilford Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilford Richardson, MD
Dr. Wilford Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Granite Orthopaedics1223 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 777-9950
Prescott Valley Office2960 N Centre Ct, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 777-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richardson was very friendly and listened well. His explanation and description of my issue was very complete and thorough.
About Dr. Wilford Richardson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134389232
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
