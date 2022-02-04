Overview of Dr. Wilfred Brown, MD

Dr. Wilfred Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middlebury, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford, Lenox Hill Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Turnpike Office Park in Middlebury, CT with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.