Dr. Wilfred Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middlebury, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford, Lenox Hill Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Turnpike Office Park1579 Straits Tpke, Middlebury, CT 06762 Directions (203) 758-2564Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The New York Aesthetic Consultants LLP260 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 593-1818
Middlebury Office530 Middlebury Rd Ste 201A, Middlebury, CT 06762 Directions (203) 758-2564
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had procedures done by Dr. Brown in 2013 & 2021.Start to finish Dr. Brown carried the highest standards.He laid out what to expect, answered questions, & left me confident about my decisions.His work has me feeling confident inside and out.The procedures went exactly as he presented them.His bedside manner, knowledge, skill, delivery, & compassion was outstanding.I travel 7HR to see him, it is worth it! I live in an area where I feel healthcare is behind the times.After healing from a procedure I had a medical concern unrelated.The state I live in bounced me back & forth between 4 ER's for 2 months.Provider in my state had me driving 3.5h w/o resolution.I finally called Dr Brown 430 on a Friday.With no hesitation he asked how soon I could be there.On a Saturday morning he treated me and I am feeling 100%.Now that dedication to his patients way above expectation!He genuinely cares about his patents giving them the time, superb care, and goes above and beyond what's expected.
About Dr. Wilfred Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Yale University
- Saint Marys Hospital
- University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.