Dr. Wilfred Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Cape Gastroenterology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.