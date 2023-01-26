Overview

Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lumbang works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.