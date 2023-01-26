See All Dermatologists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (100)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lumbang works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clubmd of Bowling Green
    1065 Ashley St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 843-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Lichen Planus
Acne
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Dermabrasion
Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Plantar Wart
Skin Grafts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2023
    The visit was an excellent experience. The office was efficient and friendly and Dr. Lumbang made me comfortable and was willing to share all details and answer all questions I had. Overall, was a great experience
    — Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD
    About Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumbang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lumbang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lumbang works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Lumbang’s profile.

    Dr. Lumbang has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumbang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumbang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumbang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lumbang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lumbang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

