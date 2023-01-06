Overview of Dr. Wilfredo Alvarez, MD

Dr. Wilfredo Alvarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Alvarez works at Alvarez & Vinueza MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.