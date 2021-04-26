Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilfredo Herrera, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilfredo Herrera, MD
Dr. Wilfredo Herrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Herrera works at
Dr. Herrera's Office Locations
Fort Sanders Perinatal Center501 19th St Ste 401, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 331-2020
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center1901 CLINCH AVE, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 331-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Super buen ginecólogo. 100% recomendado
About Dr. Wilfredo Herrera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1992140677
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
