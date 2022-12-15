Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD
Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Lara works at
Dr. Lara's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 643-8871
-
2
Coral Way Office1385 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 854-3307
-
3
North Miami Office184 Ne 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 655-0411
-
4
South Office6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 514, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-8850
-
5
Retina Macula Specialists of Miami351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 501, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 643-8871
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lara?
It was an excellent experience. The doctor Lara and her/his assistants were 100 points. I felt very confident
About Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942238522
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Department of Ophthalmology - Vitreoretinal Surgery
- University Of Florida Department Of Ophthalmology
- Yale School of Medicine
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Florida International University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lara works at
Dr. Lara speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.