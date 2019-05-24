Overview of Dr. Wilfredo Lopez-Reyes, MD

Dr. Wilfredo Lopez-Reyes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.



Dr. Lopez-Reyes works at Primary Care Medical Services of Poinciana in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Avon Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.