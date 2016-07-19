Dr. Wilfrido Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilfrido Castillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilfrido Castillo, MD
Dr. Wilfrido Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med, Universidad Libre and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
Urban Health Plan Inc1065 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 589-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Castillo has been my gyn Doctor for many years. I haven't had a more pleasurable experience with any other Doctor. I say this because I never thought having a male gyn would be comfortable for me but after going through a few female gyn's i can say the level of patience has gone out the window. Now everyone to each it's own but I wouldn't change Castillo if my life depended on it. He is professional, always makes you feel comfortable & never ever rushes you out with your concerns!!!! 10 STARS
About Dr. Wilfrido Castillo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366456931
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Coll Med; Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Fac Med, Universidad Libre
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Maternal Anemia and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.