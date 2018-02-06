Dr. Will Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Will Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Will Lee, MD is a Counselor in New York, NY. They specialize in Counseling, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Rosh NY Management LLC213 Madison Ave # 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (332) 240-6669Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Will Lee is amazing. Not only is he knowledgeable but he is compassionate. He has helped me so much with trying to conceive more naturally and is really an expert. Dr. Lee takes the time to review everything and give you the best advice. The office is very busy but they do their best to move patients along and I think the staff are very helpful.
About Dr. Will Lee, MD
- Counseling
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1982694600
Education & Certifications
- New Hope Fertility Center
- Boston Med Ctr Boston University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Dartmouth College
- Harvard University Health Professions Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
