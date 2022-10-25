Overview of Dr. Willard Carnahan, MD

Dr. Willard Carnahan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.



Dr. Carnahan works at Presidio Surgical Group in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.