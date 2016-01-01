Dr. Willard Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willard Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Willard Hughes, MD
Dr. Willard Hughes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay Inc.1011 Jeffords St Bldg C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-5993
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
About Dr. Willard Hughes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215997366
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- California State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
