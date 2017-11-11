Overview

Dr. Willard Hunter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinleyville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jerold Phelps Community Hospital, Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Hunter works at Mckinleyville Community Health Center in McKinleyville, CA with other offices in Eureka, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.