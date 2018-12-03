Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM
Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Garner, NC. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Niemi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Niemi's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Garner)501 Health Park Dr Ste 180, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 550-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niemi?
I been see Dr. Niemi now for 20 years and each visit He explains anything I don't understand. If I don't follow instructions correctly he does know. I feel very comfortable with trusting Dr. Niemi with any issues of my feet. Be happy to refer him to friends and have.
About Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1447237102
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemi works at
Dr. Niemi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.