Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (19)
Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Garner, NC. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Niemi works at Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Garner) in Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niemi's Office Locations

    Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Garner)
    501 Health Park Dr Ste 180, Garner, NC 27529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 550-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 03, 2018
    I been see Dr. Niemi now for 20 years and each visit He explains anything I don't understand. If I don't follow instructions correctly he does know. I feel very comfortable with trusting Dr. Niemi with any issues of my feet. Be happy to refer him to friends and have.
    Carol Clontz in Fuquay Varina, NC — Dec 03, 2018
    About Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447237102
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Willard Niemi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niemi works at Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Garner) in Garner, NC. View the full address on Dr. Niemi’s profile.

    Dr. Niemi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

