Dr. Willard Thompson, MD
Dr. Willard Thompson, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Neurological Institute of Savannah4 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Thompson has handled cases for two of our children. Most recently, our daughter was diagnosed with a Chiari Malformation. He not only was knowledgeable BEYOND our expectations, but compassionate and genuine with his bedside manner. Yes, sometimes the waits may be longer, but for his skill and compassion, the wait is absolutely worth it.
- Emergency Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1265421309
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.