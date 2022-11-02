Dr. Willemijntje Hoogerwerf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoogerwerf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willemijntje Hoogerwerf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Willemijntje Hoogerwerf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde|Erasmus University Rotterdam Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Hoogerwerf works at
Locations
-
1
Borland Groover St. Augustine40 Groover Loop, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 398-7205Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Borland Groover381 Palm Coast Pkwy SW Unit 5, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (904) 829-9557
-
3
Borland Groover St. Augustine Murabella/World Golf Village52 Tuscan Way Ste 203, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 398-7205
-
4
Borland Groover3 Pine Cone Dr Ste 106, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (904) 829-9557Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Pioneer
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoogerwerf?
Excellent care. I have been in Dr Hoogerwerf's care for 9+ years. She has been extremely attentive and responsive to a recent problem I experienced with anemia. Dr Hoogerwerf and her staff arranged for endoscopy, colonoscopy with follow up iron infusions which helped avoid further complications. I have full faith and confidence in the Dr and her team.
About Dr. Willemijntje Hoogerwerf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1548348089
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University Tex Med Br
- Hopkins Bayview
- Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde|Erasmus University Rotterdam Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoogerwerf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoogerwerf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoogerwerf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hoogerwerf has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoogerwerf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoogerwerf speaks Dutch.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoogerwerf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoogerwerf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoogerwerf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoogerwerf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.