Overview

Dr. Willemijntje Hoogerwerf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde|Erasmus University Rotterdam Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Hoogerwerf works at St. Augustine Endoscopy Center in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.