Dr. William Abernethy III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Abernethy III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Asheville Cardiology Associates-sylva5 VANDERBILT PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. William Abernethy is a great interventional cardiologist. He is knowledgeable and caring. His skills as invasive-interventional cardiologist saved me from doing an open-heart bypass surgery.
About Dr. William Abernethy III, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1265438253
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abernethy III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abernethy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abernethy III has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Thrombolysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abernethy III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abernethy III speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernethy III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernethy III.
