Dr. William Abramovits, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dermatology Treatment & Research Center5310 Harvest Hill Rd Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 661-2729Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Baylor University Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramovits?
Overall, it was overall a good experience. Both the doctor and his staff were very friendly and efficient. My only concern is that the doctor is a little too free to touch you. It was nothing salacious, but I just don’t like strangers putting hands on me that much.
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154379188
- University Of California Los Angeles
- U Tex|University Tex
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
Dr. Abramovits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramovits has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abramovits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
