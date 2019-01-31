Overview of Dr. William Accousti, MD

Dr. William Accousti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.



Dr. Accousti works at Napoleon Pediatrics in Metairie, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.