Dr. William Acevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Acevedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Acevedo, MD
Dr. William Acevedo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF CAMPOS / BENEDITO PEREIRA NUNES FOUNDATION.
Dr. Acevedo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Acevedo's Office Locations
-
1
William B. Acevedo M.d. P.A.726 W Jefferson St, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 754-1253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acevedo?
This office is great for young children. The staff is very friendly, efficient and willing to listen. The Doctor is very kind and gentle in his interaction with the children. A great Place and Doctor!
About Dr. William Acevedo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1528014313
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF CAMPOS / BENEDITO PEREIRA NUNES FOUNDATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo works at
Dr. Acevedo speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.