Dr. William Acker, MD
Overview of Dr. William Acker, MD
Dr. William Acker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Acker's Office Locations
Taylor10000 Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 887-6000
Oakwood Healthcare Center - Canton7300 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 324-9650Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:30pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (734) 284-1066MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - West Bloomfield33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (833) 667-3627
Beaumont Orthopedic Institute3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-9100
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Southfield26025 Lahser Rd # 201, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (833) 667-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Acker had a great bedside manner and is very thorough in his care and treatment of his patients I love the fact that he explains what is going on and what he is going to do I had a problem and his office got me in right away and Dr Acker took care of me
About Dr. William Acker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Acker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.