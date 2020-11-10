See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. William Ackerman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (474)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Ackerman, MD

Dr. William Ackerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Ackerman works at Advanced Eye Center in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ackerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eye Center
    625 S Enota Dr NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 532-0292
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 474 ratings
    Patient Ratings (474)
    5 Star
    (390)
    4 Star
    (48)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 10, 2020
    He did my cataract surgeries in 2011. And my IOL placements. I choose him because I had experience in surgery with him. H e used to do retinal detachment surgery but stopped and refers that out. He is too busy with his primary surgicenter to stop and leave to do long emergency surgeries "on call".
    nancy clark — Nov 10, 2020
    About Dr. William Ackerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548303993
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eye Found Hospital University Ala
    Internship
    • Carraway Meth Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman works at Advanced Eye Center in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ackerman’s profile.

    Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    474 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

