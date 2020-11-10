Dr. William Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ackerman, MD
Overview of Dr. William Ackerman, MD
Dr. William Ackerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Ackerman's Office Locations
Advanced Eye Center625 S Enota Dr NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-0292Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did my cataract surgeries in 2011. And my IOL placements. I choose him because I had experience in surgery with him. H e used to do retinal detachment surgery but stopped and refers that out. He is too busy with his primary surgicenter to stop and leave to do long emergency surgeries "on call".
About Dr. William Ackerman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548303993
Education & Certifications
- Eye Found Hospital University Ala
- Carraway Meth Med Center
- University of Florida
