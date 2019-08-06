Dr. William Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Adams, MD
Dr. William Adams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
William P. Adams Jr., M.D. PA6901 Snider Plz Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75205 Directions (214) 965-9885Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Adams and his entire staff. Let me start by saying-- I have NOT had my surgery yet; however, I can't express how truly amazing this process has been. My surgery had to be rescheduled because I ended up being sick the day of my surgery and was sadly unable to go through with it. Dr. Adams and his staff, despite their busy schedule, had my best interest in mind and my health and safety at the forefront when it was decided I was temporarily unfit for surgery and I am so glad they advocated for me in this way. The surgery center was SO sweet and concerned with my health and I cannot thank them enough for giving me fluids and more to try to get me well when I was sick. (WOW they are the best people there!) BUT prior to the surgery, the consultations and pre-op visits were very informative and put me at ease about finally deciding to get a breast augmentation. I WISH I WOULD HAVE COME IN SOONER!!! Everything was super easy, informative, and comforti
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
