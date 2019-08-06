See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. William Adams, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Adams, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (11)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Adams, MD

Dr. William Adams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Dr. Adams works at Dr. William P. Adams Jr. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
5.0 (489)
View Profile
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
4.2 (17)
View Profile

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    William P. Adams Jr., M.D. PA
    6901 Snider Plz Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 965-9885
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?

Aug 06, 2019
I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Adams and his entire staff. Let me start by saying-- I have NOT had my surgery yet; however, I can't express how truly amazing this process has been. My surgery had to be rescheduled because I ended up being sick the day of my surgery and was sadly unable to go through with it. Dr. Adams and his staff, despite their busy schedule, had my best interest in mind and my health and safety at the forefront when it was decided I was temporarily unfit for surgery and I am so glad they advocated for me in this way. The surgery center was SO sweet and concerned with my health and I cannot thank them enough for giving me fluids and more to try to get me well when I was sick. (WOW they are the best people there!) BUT prior to the surgery, the consultations and pre-op visits were very informative and put me at ease about finally deciding to get a breast augmentation. I WISH I WOULD HAVE COME IN SOONER!!! Everything was super easy, informative, and comforti
— Aug 06, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Adams, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Adams, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adams to family and friends

Dr. Adams' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Adams

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Adams, MD.

About Dr. William Adams, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134153497
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Parkland Memorial Hospital
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adams works at Dr. William P. Adams Jr. in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. William Adams, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.