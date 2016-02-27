See All Hand Surgeons in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. William Adams, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Adams, MD

Dr. William Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Adams works at William W. Adams MD PA in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    William W. Adams MD PA
    2299 9th Ave N Ste 2C, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 328-2299

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Release

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Adams is a great surgeon very talented and treat his patient with kindness. Spend all the time necessary with his patients and give generously any information. I could'nt chose a better surgeon. Even if there is a little after surgery complication (which is not his fault) I know that I'm in good hands and I'm very thankfull for his time and expertise.
    About Dr. William Adams, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1275606634
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
