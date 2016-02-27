Dr. William Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Adams, MD
Overview of Dr. William Adams, MD
Dr. William Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
-
1
William W. Adams MD PA2299 9th Ave N Ste 2C, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 328-2299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
Dr. Adams is a great surgeon very talented and treat his patient with kindness. Spend all the time necessary with his patients and give generously any information. I could'nt chose a better surgeon. Even if there is a little after surgery complication (which is not his fault) I know that I'm in good hands and I'm very thankfull for his time and expertise.
About Dr. William Adams, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, German
- 1275606634
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams speaks German.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.