Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Adkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Adkins, MD
Dr. William Adkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Adkins' Office Locations
Lakeview Medical Center - Main Office2000 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 539-0251Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Churchland Office4868 Bridge Rd, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-7108
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, professional and experienced doctor! I have been a patient for many years!
About Dr. William Adkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1972568822
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Adkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Adkins has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
