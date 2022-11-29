Dr. William Aibinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aibinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Aibinder, MD
Overview of Dr. William Aibinder, MD
Dr. William Aibinder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Aibinder's Office Locations
1
University Orthopaedic Associates760 Parkside Ave Ste 111, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 270-2045
2
Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6784Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful doctor! I sustained an injury in 2020 that included multiple fractures and hyperextended shoulder. While fractures were repaired well, the doctor (then) did not give attention to the shoulder (just physical therapy). It took another trauma (fall in summer of 2022) to discover that my previous injury resulted in some muscle rupture and a significant destruction of the rotating shoulder cup. I went to two specialists, who did not even want to touch me asserting that they didn't feel qualified to perform the necessary surgery. The last doctor referred me to Dr. Aibinder. Not only Dr. Aibinder immediately knew what to do, he also put my mind at ease with his soft and yet highly professional manners and subtle sense of humor. The surgery was scheduled within 3 weeks and performed brilliantly! Not a tiny bruise! I have had a number of orthopedic surgeries done in the past, but this was the cleanest one! I feel very fortunate. Thank you, Dr. Aibinder!
About Dr. William Aibinder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1225474042
Education & Certifications
- University Of Western Ontario Hand and Upper Limb Center
- Mayo Clinic
- SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
- BA/MD and Macaulay Honors College Programs at CUNY Brooklyn College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aibinder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aibinder accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aibinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aibinder speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aibinder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aibinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aibinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aibinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.