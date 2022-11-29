See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. William Aibinder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (10)
Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Aibinder, MD

Dr. William Aibinder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Aibinder works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aibinder's Office Locations

    University Orthopaedic Associates
    760 Parkside Ave Ste 111, Brooklyn, NY 11226 (718) 270-2045
    Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 (718) 240-6784
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Absolutely wonderful doctor! I sustained an injury in 2020 that included multiple fractures and hyperextended shoulder. While fractures were repaired well, the doctor (then) did not give attention to the shoulder (just physical therapy). It took another trauma (fall in summer of 2022) to discover that my previous injury resulted in some muscle rupture and a significant destruction of the rotating shoulder cup. I went to two specialists, who did not even want to touch me asserting that they didn't feel qualified to perform the necessary surgery. The last doctor referred me to Dr. Aibinder. Not only Dr. Aibinder immediately knew what to do, he also put my mind at ease with his soft and yet highly professional manners and subtle sense of humor. The surgery was scheduled within 3 weeks and performed brilliantly! Not a tiny bruise! I have had a number of orthopedic surgeries done in the past, but this was the cleanest one! I feel very fortunate. Thank you, Dr. Aibinder!
    Michael Overbaugh — Nov 29, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Aibinder, MD?
    About Dr. William Aibinder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225474042
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Western Ontario Hand and Upper Limb Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BA/MD and Macaulay Honors College Programs at CUNY Brooklyn College
    Undergraduate School

