Overview of Dr. William Aibinder, MD

Dr. William Aibinder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Aibinder works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.