Overview of Dr. William Ainsworth IV, MD

Dr. William Ainsworth IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Ocular Hypertension and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.