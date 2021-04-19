Dr. William Alderisio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alderisio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Alderisio, MD
Dr. William Alderisio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5640
Albany Medical Center Int Medcn178 WASHINGTON AVENUE EXT, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 262-5735
Internal Medicine Group1 Pinnacle Pl, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 262-5735
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5076Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Alderisio. He has a great sense of humor...he takes his time with you. I never feel rushed. I respect and trust him.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770582538
Education & Certifications
- Metro Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Alderisio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alderisio accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alderisio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alderisio works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alderisio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderisio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderisio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderisio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.