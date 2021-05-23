Dr. William Aldred, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Aldred, MD
Dr. William Aldred, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Eye Institute at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8436
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Found Dr. Van Aldred to be very straightforward and professional. Although I was afraid I was developing macular degeneration, he reassured me that my vision problem was due to past cataraact surgery and that I will need YAG surgery. Dr. Aldred did a very thorough direct examination of my eyes. I left feeling so relieved. Some things to keep in mind about Dr. Aldred: He is a retina and vitreous specialist. If you have a retina tear, which can lead to a detached retina, you need emergency care. If you have a detached retina, you need extremely fast emergency care. Should you have to languish in the waiting room or if Dr. Aldred exits the exam room suddenly, he is most likely going to help save someone's vision. I had a retinal tear repaired about 12 years ago and still have good vision, thanks to emergency laser treatment. He is able to see patients for general eye concerns, I think his main focus has to be saving people's sight if they come in with retinal tears or detached retinas
- Piedmont Hospital
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Bowman Gray Nc Bapt|Bowman Gray Nc Bapt|Bowman Gray-Nc Bapt|Bowman Gray-Nc Bapt
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Dr. Aldred has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldred has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldred on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldred. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldred.
