Dr. William Alexis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Alexis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Alexis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Alexis works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 405, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 688-4600Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Memorial Sports Medicine Center1150 N 35th Ave Ste 240, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-8326Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexis?
On 1-9-2018 Dr Alexis saved my life. I went to th ER feeling weak, nauseous , and had chest pain. They did an ekg , rushed me to see Dr Katz the Er physician in the back, next thing I was a code Stemi ( heart attack)on my way to cardiac cath with Dr Alexis. He placed a stent in my heart and saved me. I was a 49 years old female. I am forever grateful to him . His staff that sees me in the office is so nice. He is a respectful / intelligent practioner. God bless them.
About Dr. William Alexis, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1861424939
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexis works at
Dr. Alexis has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexis speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.