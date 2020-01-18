Overview of Dr. William Andress, DPM

Dr. William Andress, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springhill, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Andress works at Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists in Springhill, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA, Bossier City, LA and Natchitoches, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.