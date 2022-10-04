See All Dermatologists in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. William Applegarth, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Applegarth, MD is a Dermatologist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and Northwest Health-la Porte.

Dr. Applegarth works at Applegarth Dermatology PC in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in La Porte, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Contact Dermatitis and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Applegarth Dermatology PC
    1861 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 548-0360
    Applegarth Dermatology PC
    3444 Monroe St, La Porte, IN 46350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 548-0360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • Northwest Health-la Porte

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Susan M — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. William Applegarth, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255359733
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Clarian Methodist Hosp Of Indi, Internal Medicine
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Applegarth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applegarth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Applegarth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Applegarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Applegarth has seen patients for Impetigo, Contact Dermatitis and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applegarth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Applegarth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applegarth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applegarth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applegarth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

