Overview

Dr. William Applegarth, MD is a Dermatologist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and Northwest Health-la Porte.



Dr. Applegarth works at Applegarth Dermatology PC in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in La Porte, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Contact Dermatitis and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.