Overview

Dr. William Arban, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowman, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Chi Oakes Hospital.



Dr. Arban works at Unity Family Healthcare in Bowman, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.