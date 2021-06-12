Overview

Dr. William Arce Montoya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Arce Montoya works at Comprehensive Care Group of South Florida in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Boca Raton, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.