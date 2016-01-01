See All Neurosurgeons in Skokie, IL
Dr. William Ares, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Ares, MD

Neurosurgery
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Ares, MD

Dr. William Ares, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Ares works at Skokie Hospital - Integrated Pain Center in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ares' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skokie Hospital - Integrated Pain Center
    9600 Gross Point Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  2. 2
    Northshore Univ Healthsystem Faculty Practice Asso
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ares?

    Photo: Dr. William Ares, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Ares, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ares to family and friends

    Dr. Ares' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ares

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Ares, MD.

    About Dr. William Ares, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396039442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ares works at Skokie Hospital - Integrated Pain Center in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ares’s profile.

    Dr. Ares has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ares has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Ares, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.