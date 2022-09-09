Overview of Dr. William Armstrong, MD

Dr. William Armstrong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Armstrong works at UCI Medical Center-ENT and HNS in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.