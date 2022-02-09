Overview

Dr. William Armstrong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Armstrong works at Newport Family Medicine in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.