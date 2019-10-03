Overview

Dr. William Arnold, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Arnold works at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.