Dr. William Arnold, MD
Overview
Dr. William Arnold, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Shool Of Medicine-Usc and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Locations
Abrazo Medical and Surgical Weight Loss at Arrowhead Campus18700 N 64th Dr Ste 301, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 748-0145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a gastric sleeve and a hiatal hernia repair done. The first 2 days are rough but you get plenty of pain relief. He sends you home with so many prescriptions to cover almost anything that can happen. Within 3 or 4 days, I was no longer taking anything for pain. I am very satisfied with the care I received.
About Dr. William Arnold, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- Tufts University Med Center
- Tufts University Medical Center
- Keck Shool Of Medicine-Usc
- University Of California, Davis
- General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.