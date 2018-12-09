Overview of Dr. William Arrington, DPM

Dr. William Arrington, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.



Dr. Arrington works at Beltline Foot and Ankle Specs in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Forney, TX, Rowlett, TX and Wylie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.