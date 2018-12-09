See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mesquite, TX
Dr. William Arrington, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Mesquite, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Arrington, DPM

Dr. William Arrington, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.

Dr. Arrington works at Beltline Foot and Ankle Specs in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Forney, TX, Rowlett, TX and Wylie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arrington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beltline Foot and Ankle Specialists PA
    1601 N Belt Line Rd Ste A, Mesquite, TX 75149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 288-7441
  2. 2
    Forney Foot and Ankle Specialists
    763 E US Highway 80 Ste 280, Forney, TX 75126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 552-5599
  3. 3
    Rowlett Foot and Ankle Specialists
    7801 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 110, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 288-9034
  4. 4
    Forney Foot and Ankle Specialist
    124 E US Highway 80 Ste 104, Forney, TX 75126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 552-5599
  5. 5
    Wylie Foot and Ankle Specialists
    2300 W FM 544 Ste 110, Wylie, TX 75098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 288-9034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Dec 09, 2018
    I just want to say that this is a very caring doctor. He did major surgery on both my feet. So instead of having one incision I had 4 incisions across my left foot and 4 incisions on my right foot. Screws and wires. He made sure I understood everything that was going on. My husband had the wrong script for pain meds. He met my husband to make sure I had some pain meds . To me that is a doctor that cares. He also would talk to you Not as a patient but as a person. He made us feel comfortable.
    Strawberry in Kaufman , TX — Dec 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Arrington, DPM
    About Dr. William Arrington, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134213812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Healthsouth Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Arrington, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arrington has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

