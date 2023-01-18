See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Athens, GA
Dr. William Ashford, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Ashford, MD

Dr. William Ashford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morgan Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Ashford works at Ashford Orthopedic Specialists in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ashford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ashford Orthopedic Specialists
    1061 Dowdy Rd Ste 202, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 389-8941
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morgan Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Joint Drainage
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Joint Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    I went to Dr. Ashford for knee pain and he was able to treat me with excellent results. I highly recommend!
    Cindy — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. William Ashford, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588078109
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory Sports Medicine and Spine Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia In Athens
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Ashford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashford works at Ashford Orthopedic Specialists in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ashford’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

