Overview of Dr. William Atlas, MD

Dr. William Atlas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Atlas works at William A Atlas MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.