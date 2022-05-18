Dr. William Auriemma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auriemma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Auriemma, MD
Overview
Dr. William Auriemma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Barnes-kasson County Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Auriemma works at
Locations
-
1
B K Patel MD381 N 9th Ave, Scranton, PA 18504 Directions (570) 969-7600
-
2
Barnes-kasson County Hospital2872 Turnpike St, Susquehanna, PA 18847 Directions (570) 853-3114
-
3
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 969-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-kasson County Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auriemma?
Let’s face facts: it’s never a comfortable thing to have to visit the colorectal doctor. It’s embarrassing, feels awkward, and many of us avoid it - some until it’s too late! If you’re nervous about seeing a colorectal surgeon, Dr. Auriemma is a great doctor to see. He makes the whole appointment a very easy experience. He is an excellent doctor by every benchmark, but he’s also a kind human being, and that is clear by the way he treats you during your office visit. In my case, I had my hemorrhoids diagnosed. He is going to remove them in a same-day procedure at the hospital. Eight weeks later I will have my colonoscopy and I’ll be all set. I trust Dr. Auriemma to render kind, compassionate and professional care!
About Dr. William Auriemma, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942300363
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auriemma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auriemma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auriemma works at
Dr. Auriemma has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auriemma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Auriemma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auriemma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auriemma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auriemma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.