Overview

Dr. William Austin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Austin works at Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont P A Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.