Overview

Dr. William Bacon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Bacon works at Mill Creek Family Practice in Mill Creek, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.