See All Neurologists in San Dimas, CA
Dr. William Baek, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Baek, MD

Neurology
2.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Baek, MD

Dr. William Baek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Dimas, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Baek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1330 W Covina Blvd Ste 103, San Dimas, CA 91773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 331-6411
  2. 2
    Parkside Medical Group
    1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 102, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 608-2008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montclair Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baek?

    Jul 20, 2018
    I had my first appt with Dr. Baek today. I had a very favorable first impression of him. He listened carefully to my concerns about the medication I had been taking for a year and a half, and informed me about other medications I could switch to - their positives and negatives for my specific condition. I liked that he made eye contact, asked me questions directly. Although we had to wait nearly an hour, my annoyance disappeared when I realized he does not rush his patients.
    Michael C. in Rancho Cucamonga, CA — Jul 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Baek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Baek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baek to family and friends

    Dr. Baek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Baek, MD.

    About Dr. William Baek, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326095977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC San Diego Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Graduate Hosp MCP/Hahnemann U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Seoul National University, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Baek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baek speaks Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Baek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.